Election Day: Voters decide between Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley in Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve made it to Election Day, and that means it’s time for registered voters to go and make their voices heard at the polls if they haven’t done so already.

For Cleveland, one of the largest decisions at hand is the mayoral race, now down to 34-year-old nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and 53-year-old Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley. One of these two is set to take over for Mayor Frank Jackson, who is leaving after holding the position since 2006.

As only about 16% of the city’s registered voters turned out for the mayoral primary, a small number of Cleveland’s population could once again determine the outcome if more voters aren’t swayed to make the trek to the polls.

Cleveland mayoral candidates Kevin Kelley and Justin Bibb meet with constituents on Halloween. WJW photos

Of course, Cleveland’s mayoral race is not the only matter of importance. Throughout Northeast Ohio, there are more than 200 races and issues to be decided. The race for Marcia Fudge’s vacated 11th Congressional District seat is also a big deal, with Democrat Shontel Brown sparring off against Republican Laverne Gore. The district encompasses much of the Cleveland and Akron area.

Across Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and voters can find their polling location right here.

On Election Day, non-partisan groups RideShare2Vote and Cleveland VOTES have partnered to make sure any Clevelander who needs a free ride to a polling location can get one by calling 888-858-3421 or emailing ride@vote.org.

