Election Day latest: Polls have officially closed, ballot counting underway

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With record voting happening nationwide, many are eager to find out who will become the next president of the United States of America.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 100 million people have already cast their ballots, with about three million reported right here in Ohio.

In addition to the presidential election, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are also up for grabs, along with 35 seats in the Senate.

Experts warn there could be a potential delay in results due to the influx of mail-in ballots.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: