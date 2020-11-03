Election Day in Ohio: Voting hours, locations, and what’s on the ballot besides the presidency

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio voters will decide Tuesday which presidential candidate will receive the state’s 18 electoral votes.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

People are asked to wear masks at the polls, per the statewide mask mandate.

Already a record number of Ohioans have voted.

3.4 million people voted in-person early or absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

In Ohio, ballots can’t be counted until the polls close, but elections workers have already prepared them for processing, which allows people to get early results quicker.

In addition to voting for the Commander in Chief, voters in Ohio will decide which 16 people will represent them in the U.S. House.

Tim Ryan is running for re-election for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

He’s running against Christina Hagan.

All 435 U.S. House seats will be decided in Tuesday’s races.

In Cleveland, The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hoping voters approve a tax levy renewal.

Issue 68 would cover $20 million in the district budget.

It also includes a $5 million increase from the previous levy.

CMSD says it would equal less than seven dollars a month in property taxes.

Statewide, voters will decide the future of two Ohio Supreme Court seats.

Also, every seat in the Ohio House and half of the seats in the Ohio Senate are on the ballot.