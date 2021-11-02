Election Day: Cleveland voters decide on Issue 24

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A charter amendment looking to reorganize authority over the Cleveland police is on the ballot this Election Day.

Along with the mayoral race, Cleveland voters must make a decision on Issue 24, which, among other things would set up a Community Police Commission that would be the final authority for police discipline.

Mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley has said he is against Issue 24, while Justin Bibb is for.

Learn more about Issue 24 right here, and read all 24 pages of the proposal right here.

Across Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and voters can find their polling location right here.

On Election Day, non-partisan groups RideShare2Vote and Cleveland VOTES have partnered to make sure any Clevelander who needs a free ride to a polling location can get one by calling 888-858-3421 or emailing ride@vote.org.

Look for FOX 8 News to keep you updated on all election results as they are announced Tuesday night.