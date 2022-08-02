OHIO (WJW) – It’s election day, once again. This is the second Primary Election in Ohio this year, due to a dispute over a state-wide redistricting map.

This is just three months after the May primary election and lawmakers continue to dispute legislative district lines.

The May 2nd election allowed voters to cast a ballot for congressional, state-wide and local issues.

This primary election will decide races for Ohio State Senate and House races.

State-wide polls are open starting Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The special second primary election will cost taxpayers between $20 million and $25 million.

Check out some of the races and how/where to vote below.

The races:

Check your sample ballot here.

State Representative, District 14:

– Jolene B. Austin, R

– David J. Morgan, R

– Monique Smith, D

– Bride Rose Sweeney, D

– Ryan McClain, R

– Thomas F. Patton, R

– Ron Brough, R

– David Horvath, R

– Michael Seals, D

– Terrence Upchurch, D

– Michael Ettorre, D

– Elliot Forhan, D

– Jonathan Holody, D

– Juanita O. Brent, D

– Danielle J. Dronet, D

– Vincent E. Stokes II, D

– Joe Miller, D

– Dan Ramos, D

– Marty Gallagher, R

– Sarah McGervey, R

– Randy Law, R

Mike Loychik, R

– Ron Falconi, R

– Melanie Miller, R

– Terry Robertson, R

– Ron Falconi, R

– Melanie Miller, R

– Terry Robertson, R

– Darrell Kick, R

– Scott Pullins, R

– Kirsten Hill, R

– Nathan H. Manning, R

– Chrissie Hinshaw, D

– Heather Swiger, D

– John E. Barnes Jr., D

– Kent Smith, D

Where to vote:

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

Click here for acceptable forms of ID at the polls.

Stay with Fox 8 News as polls close for the latest results.