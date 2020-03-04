Elderly woman targeted in Cleveland Heights distraction burglary

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights Police are warning residents about burglars using the distraction method to steal things.

FOX 8 has reported on distraction burglaries in multiple other communities.

Cleveland Heights PD believes this is the first such case in their neighborhood.

Police say Monday afternoon a woman who lives in the 1600 block of Maple Rd. was approached by a man who inquired about whether she needed her trees trimmed.

He asked to see her backyard landscaping.

The woman told police that while they were in the backyard, the man talked to someone on his cell phone.

Police believe the person on the other end of the phone was the suspect’s partner.

After the man left the woman noticed her home had been broken into and her jewelry was missing.

Police do not have a clear suspect description but say two men left the area in a gray van.

If you can help or if you believe you’re approached by the suspects, call (216)321-1234.