Elderly woman seriously injured in Colorado moose attack

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An elderly woman is recovering after she was attacked by a cow moose outside a home in western Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the woman was taking a dog out on a leash when she was attacked outside a home south of Glenwood Springs on Friday night. The area is known for its moose habitat and is frequented by the ungulates year-round.

Wildlife officials believe the attack likely happened because the cow moose was protecting her calves.

The 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter because of her severe injuries, according to the Denver Post.

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife put out tips on coexisting with animals, including moose. Moose mating season runs September through October.

Wild animals will always be – WILD. Living with wildlife comes with some inherent risks. In most situations, people and wildlife can coexist. The key is to respect the wildness of wildlife. Learn more: https://t.co/sm6UXqvUDI pic.twitter.com/vvJwITeRZg — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) August 18, 2021