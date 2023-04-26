STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for suspects after an elderly woman was robbed outside a Streetsboro grocery store last week.

According to Streetsboro police, the woman was sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot on April 19 when another woman came up to her and said a tack was stuck in her back tire.

When the victim got out of the vehicle to check, investigators say a man stole her credit cards and purse left inside.

Surveillance video also shows what appears to be a third suspect serving as a lookout, police say.

Investigators posted photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Officer Colvin at 330-626-4976.