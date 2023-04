WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly woman was killed in a fire over the weekend.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 71-year-old Garnetta Stallworth died in the fire that broke out at a condo complex along Cambridge Lane.

When firefighters arrived at the scene Saturday morning, they found flames shooting out of the building. Several residents had to be displaced.

The fire is under investigation.