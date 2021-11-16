Elderly woman found in bush in South Euclid was beaten to death

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the murder of Essie Henry.

The 91-year-old woman was found in a bush at Warrensville Center and Colony Roads in South Euclid on Thursday, November 4 around 4:30 p.m.

Henry had been severely beaten.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Officers found her body when police responded to a welfare check.

Police tell FOX 8 Henry lived in the area.

“We have been in contact with the decedents’ family, and they are cooperating with the investigation,” South Euclid police told us when Henry’s body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the South Euclid Police Department at (216)381-1234.

You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.