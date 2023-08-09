CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a Cleveland house fire as 73-year-old Mary Backey of Cleveland.

Fire crews were called to the 12400 block of Wanda Ave. just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said first responders pulled the woman from the home and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she later died.

A 27-year-old man was also transported to the hospital in serious condition after he jumped from the home’s second floor.

Firefighters have not yet released information on what caused the fire.