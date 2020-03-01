Elderly shelter dog dying from cancer becomes honorary firefighter for the day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — An elderly shelter dog who is dying from cancer got the chance to become an honorary firefighter recently.

According to the Pasco County Fire Rescue Facebook page, Oswald the Great was given three months to live, so his foster parent is making each day count.

“Oswald won’t let the rough news get him down, and alongside his foster parent, he created a bucket list for his final days. We were honored that he chose to come by Station 16 to be an honorary Firefighter for the day. We love you, Oswald the great!” the station wrote in a post.

They also shared some precious photos of him wearing a fire helmet.

Oswald’s foster parent has been documenting his journey on social media. Click here if you’d like to follow along.