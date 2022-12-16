BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.

Stanley Burton, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened on SR 18 east of Gore Orphanage Road at around 6:30 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 93-year-old man hit him, according to a release from OSHP.

The driver was not injured.

SR 18 was closed for about two hours while troopers were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.