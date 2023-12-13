PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man has died after tripping in the roadway and being hit by a vehicle in Erie County Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 250 near State Route 2 in Perkins Township, Erie County.

Roger Fox, 79, of Sandusky was walking east on U.S. 250 outside of the marked crosswalk when he tripped on the partitions on the centerline of the road and fell into the northbound lane, according to the release.

A 2011 Chrysler 200 was heading north in the left lane of U.S. 250 at that same time.

According to the release, Fox was not able to get out of the roadway before being hit and killed by the Chrysler.

According to the report, the driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.