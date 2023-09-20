RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) – Two elderly men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Rittman.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting outside of an apartment building on S. Main Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Officers were told one man was shot twice and was in the backyard, while the alleged shooter had retreated into his apartment.

When police arrived on the scene, some officers attempted to call the shooter out of the apartment, while other officers responded to the victim and pulled him from the line of fire, according to a release.

That’s when, officials say, a suspected third shot was heard from inside the apartment. Officers say they found the man inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to officials, the 71-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old shooter was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Their names have not been released. Police have not said how the men were connected.