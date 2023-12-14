AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man was robbed at gunpoint in Akron when trying to buy an iPhone that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, the robbery happened at a home on the 100 block of Brighton Drive at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 72-year-old victim who reported being robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy an iPhone.

According to police, the “sellers” advertised the phone on Facebook Marketplace.

A suspect grabbed the money out of the victim’s hand before they fled the scene toward Andrus Street and fired two gunshots into the air.

According to police, the victim was “shaken,” but not injured.

The investigation into this case is ongoing as detectives work to identify the suspects involved.