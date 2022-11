CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters are investigating a fatal house fire on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

It happened on E.143rd Street, south of Aspinwall Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim was an elderly man. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it’s believed to be an electrical accident.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.