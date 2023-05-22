BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. on state Route 61 near Driver Road in Berlin Township, Erie County.

The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Klenk, 23, was traveling northbound on state Route 61, south of Driver Road, when she struck an 80-year-old pedestrian, William Hildenbrand, who was walking across the same lane.

Hildenbrand suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Klenk did not sustain any injuries, and was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Both lanes of state Route 61 were closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Township Fire and Rescue, North Central EMS, MetroHealth-Metro Life Flight and Wilson’s Towing.