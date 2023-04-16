MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a building Saturday evening, Mentor’s public information officer confirmed

City police and firefighters were called to the area of the 6800 block of Reynolds Road just before 6 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, investigators learned the man lost consciousness while driving, swerving to the left of the road, hitting a tree and then eventually going into a building.

The nearby church reportedly uses the building as an office space and no was inside when the crash occurred.

The driver, who is from Willoughby, was taken to the hospital from the scene but his condition is not known.

Police did not report the severity of the damage to the building.

