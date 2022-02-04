Elderly man dies in Tuscarawas County house fire

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man was killed during a house fire in Tuscarawas County Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 1300 block of Lakeview Avenue NW in New Philadelphia around 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front door of the home.

According to investigators, the victim’s caregiver was trying to go back inside to get the 82-year-old out of the home, but two off-duty police officers held her back for her safety.

Firefighters went inside and found the victim, Stanley Harris, seven minutes after getting to the scene. They got him out the front door, but Harris didn’t survive.

No one else was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.