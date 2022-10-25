CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Cleveland.

Cleveland fire crews spent Tuesday morning battling a house fire on the city’s westside.

At about 7 a.m., SkyFOX was over the scene on Grayton Road and reported flames shooting from the roof of the house.

The Cleveland Fire Department tweeted that an elderly man died in the fire. Two other residents were able to escape.

The Red Cross is now assisting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.