Elderly man arrested for murder in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to 12844 Starlight Circle Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrested Alfred Lee Johnson, 74, outside his home.

Courtesy: Stark County Jail

Police say the victim was found inside Johnson’s home.

The 41-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times, according to police.

Johnson was booked on murder charges. He’s being held in the Stark County Jail.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.