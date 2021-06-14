Elderly couple in Willowick possibly followed home then carjacked in own driveway

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Police say an elderly couple was possibly followed home then carjacked in their own driveway Friday.

Just before 2 p.m., officers say they responded to a call about an armed carjacking on Cresthaven Drive in Willowick.

The victims say they were just arriving home from lunch and getting out of their black, Honda Accord when a male approached them showing a handgun and demanding their keys, according to the police report.

Police say the woman said she pleaded with the suspect to give back her house key which was attached to the car key.

Since this happened as they were pulling into their driveway, it “seems to add up” that they were followed home, according to police.

The neighbor across the street, who was also arriving home at the same time, saw her arguing with the suspect in the driveway and knew something was wrong, according to the report.

Police say the neighbor also noticed that a tan-colored car was parked on the street in front of the victims’ house.

The neighbor immediately pulled his car into the driveway to block it but the suspect jumped into the victims’ car and drove through the yards westbound toward E 293rd Street.

The victim told police her Honda had 3 distinct bumper stickers on it: a Florida State University sticker, a Rochester Institute of Technology sticker and an “I Love My Granddogs” sticker.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and the residents were advised to call a locksmith to have their locks changed in their home.