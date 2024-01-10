SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead Saturday in a South Carolina home, described by police as an “extremely hot” house.

Officers were called for a welfare check at a house on Woodview Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday after family members became concerned, according to a report from the Spartanburg Police Department.

Officers and EMS were able to get inside the home where they found two people dead.

The victims were identified as 84-year-old Joan Littlejohn and 82-year-old Glennwood Fowler.

According to the police report, the temperature inside the home was more than 120 degrees.

Firefighters found the heater in the basement was extremely hot, with a temperature reading inside the heater of over 1,000 degrees before they were able to deactivate it.

The coroner’s office is still working to determine a cause of death but said they were concerned about why the temperature was so high.