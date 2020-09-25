‘Elderly are especially vulnerable’: Westlake police warn of latest phone scam

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Westlake Police Department is warning residents of the latest phone scam.

The department said there have been reports of people trying to get victims to purchase gift cards to supposedly cover their debts.

“The perpetrators often purport to be with local law enforcement and frequently tell victims they will be arrested unless the gift cards are purchased. The scam is similar to others that have come to light in the past,” Westlake police said on Friday.

Police remind residents that no government agency will ask you to buy gift cards to pay for warrants, tax bills or other debts.

“Please talk to your relatives and friends about these type of scam calls. The elderly are especially vulnerable to being scared into buying gift cards.”

