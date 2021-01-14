‘Elated with the news’: Jeff Bridges says cancer treatment ‘working beautifully’ in new update

(WJW) — A few months after announcing his lymphoma diagnosis, actor Jeff Bridges says his treatment is “working beautifully.”

Back in October, Bridges, 71, said although lymphoma is a serious disease, his prognosis is good. He promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

In an update on his website on Jan. 6, Bridges said he’d underwent a CAT scan to determine if his protocol was shrinking his tumor.

“Turns out it’s working beautifully,” he said. “The thing has drastically shrunk.”

He also reflected on the state of the country.

“I turn on the TV to find out what’s going on in the world, and..well…I don’t have to tell you what’s goin’ on,” he said. “To see our country attacking itself broke my heart.”

He went on to quote his late mentor, Rozzell Sykes, and asked what someone like that would do in such a situation.

“His mantra was BE LOVE,” said Bridges.

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man



For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvs pic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020