Eight-year-old launches YouTube channel called ‘Kickin’ It With Craig’ to talk sports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “Kickin it with Craig” is a new YouTube sportscast of sorts with eight-year-old Craig Glattly.

He’s a relatively new Chicago based YouTuber who shares his takes on his favorite game.

A game he’s loved even before he decided to make a career of it.

“When I was a little kid, I used to watch some games with my dad. I started watching games when I was five years old, so I’ve always been loving football and watching it,” Craig said.

He’s only a few episodes in, but he’s already managed to score an interview with former Browns lineman Eric Steinbach and hopes to have more in the future.

He does a lot of the work himself, although he does have a production team which consists of his mom, dad and sister who help set up the camera and post things for him, but the opinions are his own.

And since the family has spent more time at home these days like most folks, they sit down and planned out his show.

“He came up with his three segments hot topic, player of the week and what if and he came up with his first three that night and the next day we rolled with it,” Craig’s mom Courtney said.

Craig loves football and the only thing better than talking about it is waiting to get out and play it himself.

“I always dream of being a football player I wanted to be a quarterback and I think I’m pretty good at it.” Craig said.