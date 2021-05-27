Eight Ohio zoos and aquariums to visit this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The state of Ohio is home to world-class zoos and aquariums. So plan a trip, pack up the kids and check out one of these locations:

Located in Port Clinton, this attraction offers drive-thru safaris so you can stay in your own car while seeing zebras, giraffes, camels and more. Wall-thru safari adventures are also available.

The Akron Zoo has more than 1,000 animals, including endangered otters, Humboldt penguins, snow leopards and jaguars. The new Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia habitat opens May 29, and is home to two tigers, red pandas and white-cheeked gibbons.

The Cincinnati Zoo is home to celebrity hippo Fiona and an adorable duo: Kris the cheetah and her companion dog Remus. Other habitats include African Penguin Point, Lemur Lookout and Manatee Springs.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, located on 183 acres, features habitats like Asian Highlands, Australian Adventure and the RainForest. Feed a giraffe at the African Savanna or get close to the elephants at the African Elephant Crossing.

The Columbus Zoo has more than 10,000 animals in six distinct regions, including the Congo Expedition, Asia Quest and Heart of Africa. It’s home to two massive Alaskan brown bear brothers: Brutus and Buckeye.

Located in the old powerhouse on the West Bank of the Flats, the aquarium has nine galleries and more than 300 species. The highlight is the sea tube and shark gallery with three species of sharks, stingrays and eels.

The Wilds is nearly 10,000 acres in Cumberland with rhinos, antelopes, cheetahs and African painted dogs. It’s one of the large wildlife conservation centers in the world.

There are more than 10,000 animals representing more than 720 species at the Toledo Zoo. Make sure to check out Penguin Beach, Tiger Terrace and Primate Forrest.

Bonus:

It’s a two and a half hour drive from Cleveland. It features polar bears, Amur tigers, black rhinoceros, cheetah, flamingos and Masai giraffes, California sea lions and more.

Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, sits the Newport Aquarium. There’s lots to see, including the Amazon Tunnel, Coral Reef and Gator Alley. Guests can interact at the shark touch and tide pool touch exhibits.

