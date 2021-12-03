Eight died of overdoses in Cuyahoga County on Thursday

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson issued a warning after eight suspected overdose deaths on Thursday.

Testing will confirm which drugs are responsible for the cluster.

“Much like a month ago, yesterday’s overdose cluster is very concerning. Again, the public needs to be aware that using street drugs in and around Cuyahoga County is deadly,” Gilson said, in a news release on Friday. “Resources are available to lessen the dangers, but the simple fact is there is only one sure way to avoid these tragic ends. Get yourself into treatment before it is too late” Dr. Gilson urged.

Cuyahoga County is projected to have more than 700 overdose deaths in 2021.

At least 549 victims died from drug overdoses through December 2020. This compares to 582 in 2019; 550 in 2018 and 727 in 2017

If you or anyone that you know is actively using or recovering from opioid addiction, contact Project DAWN for information at 216-778-5677. Eligible program participants, are given free Naloxone kits, the opioid reversing antidote. The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.