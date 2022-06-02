CLEVELAND (WJW)– Eight people were indicted on federal charges related to a drug trafficking operation that brought more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine to Northeast Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the superseding indictment on Thursday.

Charged are:

Marc Mahoney, 43, of North Royalton

Hosea Lock, 53, of Cleveland

Jesse Bojorquez, 38, of Chula Vista, California

Jerome McGinns, 47, of Cleveland

Marquis Glenn, 36, of South Euclid

Desmond Smith, 31, of Westlake

Deshon Knowles, 38, of Ashtabula

Sammy Abraham, 60, of Cleveland

From January 2019 to May 2022, Mahoney brought large amounts of cocaine from Mexico and then distributed it to the other suspects, according to the Department of Justice. He received nearly $20 million, which he sent back to Mexico.

Federal agents searched Mahoney’s house and a storage unit linked to Bojoquez earlier this year. They found more than $2.4 million in cash, a drug ledger and about 22 kilograms in cocaine.

The U.S. Marshals arrested McGinnis, Glenn, Knowles and Abraham. Mahoney, Lock, Bojorquez and Smith were already arrested.

Each is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

Mahoney is also charged with additional counts of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Bojorquez is charged with an additional count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering. Smith is charged with additional counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.