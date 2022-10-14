HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.

After becoming aware of the allegation of unprofessional conduct by a school employee, the career center said they immediately followed district protocols, procedures and policies, according to an email from the school’s superintendent Chris M. McCully to the families and media.

“The proper authorities were notified and the district began an investigation,” McCully said. “Due to its ongoing status, we are not able to provide further information at this time.”

The sheriff’s office said that charges have not been filed but they are looking into the allegations.

“We are in the initial phase of the investigation and once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges are warranted,” Huron County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David W. Ditz said in a statement to FOX 8.