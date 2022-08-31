(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced Wednesday it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in 13 Ohio counties.

EHD is a viral infection deer get from biting midges. The infected deer can lose their fear of humans and have other neurological signs like circling, weakness, not eating. Deer that die from EHD often have a swollen tongue, eyelids, neck or head. While it’s usually fatal, some deer survive and develop immunity.

Once infected, deer can die within 36 hours of onset symptoms.

People and pets can’t be infected, and it’s not spread animal-to-animal.

EHD deaths typically subside after the first frost, when the midges die off.

Here’s where the infected deer have been found: Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties.



Sightings of sick or dead deer should be reported to wildohio.gov.