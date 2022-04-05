(WJW) – America is facing its worst bird flu outbreak since 2015.

That’s according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

More than 22 million birds have been infected and will be euthanized, according to a USDA report.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a highly contagious and deadly virus that affects chickens, turkeys and wild birds.

It spreads through saliva, feces and nasal secretions, which can make it difficult to contain on chicken farms.

The risk to humans is very low.

Strains of bird flu have swept through 24 states, including Ohio.

The Ohio cases were from a Franklin County flock.

However, Iowa is particularly hard hit, with two commercial egg facilities impacted.

With Easter fast approaching, eggs are more in demand, although supplies are not expected to run out.

According to the USDA, the average cost of a dozen eggs is $2.88 a dozen, a 52% increase since February.

Chicken breasts are averaging $3.93 per pound. That’s an increase from $2.48 at this time last year.

The USDA is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry.