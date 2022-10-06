CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is a new effort underway to create a Latino cultural district in Cleveland.

Big plans are in the works for CentroVilla25, the future hub and home for all things Latino. It will be an authentic marketplace business center and cultural destination with deep ties to the neighborhood’s La Villa Hispania heritage.

CentroVilla25 will be built right in the middle of the community that is already home to more than 50 percent Hispanic and Latino population.

The $10 million project is only $3 million shy of its goal: to open in 2024 and break ground later this year.

As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Fox 8’s Maia Belay shows us how the co-developers plan to launch this project and why they say investment in their neighborhood is long overdue.

