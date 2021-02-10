Effort underway to help local homeless man’s dog after being hit by car

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – An effort is underway to help after a homeless man’s dog was hit by a car and left seriously injured.

Ramone Robinson of Canton says he has fallen on hard times and lives out of his car.

For Robinson his two dogs, Sasha and Spike, have become his closest and most trusted companions.

“I don’t really have too many friends or family, so I’m pretty much in my car after that,” said Robinson. “They keep me from, you know, feeling so isolated, they are always, you know, they are always there when I need them they are always happy to see me, so I love them. I love them, I definitely love them,” he told Fox 8.

For the past year the Stark County Pet Food Pantry has done everything it can to help.

“We have lots of senior citizens, we have lots of veterans, we have had lots of families impacted by COVID. Their hours have been cut really bad at work, the money is not just coming in like normal so they will reach out to us and ask for help,” explained Christa O’Neill, the President and co-founder of the pantry.

“[Robinson’s] been coming to us off and on for about a year now, I know that he loves his two dogs more than anything,” she added.

Late Tuesday, Robinson said he let his dogs out to take care of their business. Within a few minutes, Sasha came back to the car but Spike was nowhere to be found.

Robinson said he started calling and clapping for Spike, after which the dog typically comes running, but there was no response.

“I’m putting my shoes on and I look in the rear-view mirror and I noticed that he kind of hopped by. He gets over to my door and I’m like, ‘come on boy,’ and he just sat on the ground and he wouldn’t move.” explained Robinson, who says Spike was bleeding and obviously in a lot of pain.

O’Neill says after the incident came to her attention, she, and the others on the board of the Pet Food Pantry could not allow the dog to suffer overnight.

They made arrangements for Spike to go to the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic where, she said x-rays revealed the dog has a broken pelvis and may need to have one of his legs amputated.

“Ramone, they are his world. I mean, you know, he’s a homeless man, he’s out of work, that’s what he lives for is his two dogs, so you know just because you are homeless doesn’t mean you are not an animal lover and want to keep your animals ,” she told FOX 8.

The pantry has now mounted an effort to raise money to help with the veterinary care.

Donations are being accepted through their website and as a 501c3 charitable organization can be used as tax deductions.

She simply asks those who are making contributions to designate that they are to go to the organization’s veterinary fund.

“We are just hoping to help get the funds for him so his dog lives and can eventually go back home with him,” said O’Neill.

“It’s just been one thing after another lately, and it shows that there are a lot of good people in this world still. Even though we are going through a lot of hard times and stuff, there are a lot of good people out there, so I’m thankful for them,” said Robinson.