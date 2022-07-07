CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen, Ohio Wednesday evening.

The storm had winds up to 135 mph.

A state of emergency is in effect in Goshen Township. The Township building and firehouse were seriously damaged, according to Goshen Township Administration.

They’re asking people to stay off the roads. The Administration says they are working to restore essential services.

Other areas in southern Ohio were hit by strong thunderstorms.