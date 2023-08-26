*Above video is a related story about tornado damage clean up in Mentor*

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The NWS has confirmed the first local EF2 tornado from a tornado outbreak that swept through Ohio and Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The NWS has confirmed it was an EF2 tornado that hit parts of Bedford Heights and Warrensville Heights.

Winds were in excess of 120 mph according to the NWS. Winds in an EF2 can be up to 135 mph.

“The tornado tracked southeast across the main interchange of I-271 and I-480 and emerged across Galaxy Parkway with damage to the roofs of a car dealership, industrial park, and caused significant damage to two industrial buildings with brick walls caved in as well as damage to support metal beams,” the NWS said.

The tornado struck at 12:07 a.m. Friday lasting two minutes, was on the ground for 1.52 miles and was 100 yards wide, the NWS said.

The NWS service said no one was injured.

The NWS now reports it’s also confirmed an EF2 tornado hit Middlefield in Geauga County very early Friday morning with a top wind gust of 115 mph.