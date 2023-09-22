***Related video above: 5 arrested after climbing fence into Cedar Point***

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Cedar Point’s parent company on Friday.

The lawsuit accuses Cedar Fair of violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by not allowing seasonal workers 40 and older to stay in employee housing.

According to the lawsuit, Cedar Fair and Magnum Management Corporation offer below-market rates for out-of-town seasonal workers to live there.

But in 2021, the lawsuit alleges, the company implemented a policy preventing most employees 30 and older from living in the employee housing.

“Given the economic barriers created by the housing ban, older out-of-town workers could not resume their seasonal employment at Cedar Point,” EEOC said in a press release.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, “protects certain applicants and employees 40 years of age and older from discrimination on the basis of age in hiring, promotion, discharge, compensation, or terms, conditions or privileges of employment.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division.

FOX 8 reached out to Cedar Fair for comment on the lawsuit.