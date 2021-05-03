Educators can score sweet food deals during Teacher Appreciation Week 2021

**FOX 8 says Thanks to Teachers. See the most recent thank you in the video above.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Participating Cleveland-area chain restaurants are getting into the spirit of Teacher Appreciation Week and Tuesday’s National Teacher Appreciation Day, offering discounts on food to all educators.

The appreciation events come after a long year of shut downs and online learning showed some parents just how challenging it can be to educate children. Even with most classrooms open in some capacity now in Ohio, many spots are going out of their way to make sure educators know they are appreciated.

Here’s a look at some of the deals teachers can take advantage of at least through Friday:

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain is offering a 20% discount on gift card purchases made through May 21, presumably for teachers and their fans to take advantage.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Through Friday, the chicken joint is offering a 20% discount on any dine-in or dine-out order for all teachers and school staff. All that’s needed is a school ID to get the deal.

Cicis Pizza

Through Sunday, all customers can get 25% off their entire order for take-out when spending $30 or more. All purchases must be made online at www.cicis.com/offers.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering up a similar deal to that other bagel place on the list, also putting a 20% discount on gift card purchases made through the week. Perfect for teachers or moms or bagel lovers in general.

Insomnia Cookies

Any teacher, school staff member or nurse can score one 6-pack of classic cookies with any purchase, or receive one free cookie no purchase necessary. Work IDs are necessary to get the deal, which runs through next Monday at 3 a.m.

McAlister’s Deli

The deli is offering free sweet tea to all teachers and nurses who are nominated to win free catering through Friday. You can nominate your favorite health worker or teacher right here.

McDonald’s

Throughout the week, select Ohio McDonald’s are offering free baked goods to teachers who make a purchase of $1 or more in store. Educators can choose between an apple fritter, cinnamon roll or a blueberry muffin.

Sonic

By using the promo code “TEACHERS,” all educators can nab a free large drink or slush with a purchase of food through Friday. You must download the Sonic app to score this deal.

If there’s a promotion we missed on this list, please send the name of the business and a link to the website/information to tips@fox8.com. Please also check with your local establishment to be sure they are participating in the offers.