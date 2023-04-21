***Video above: Rock Hall paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen after his passing***

(WJW) – An iconic guitar played by the later rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen sold for millions of dollars in an auction earlier this week.

Eddie’s red, white and black guitar used in the “Hot for Teacher” music video was listed on Sotheby’s for an estimated $2 million to $3 million.

According to reports from Billboard, an anonymous bidder bought the guitar for a whopping $3,932,000 when the lot closed just after noon on Tuesday.

According to the auction listing, “The legendary ‘Hot for Teacher’ stage used and filmed guitar, custom made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars for Eddie Van Halen, including important innovations customized for Eddie’s evolving guitar technique.”

The bidder also took home the original guitar case with tour and Warner Brothers tags, as well as the straight jacket and white gloves from the music video.

“Hot for Teacher” was released on the band’s “1984” album.

Eddie died at age 65 after a longtime battle with cancer in October 2020.