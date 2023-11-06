(WJW) – Eating an onion like an apple?!

The snack of choice by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, North West, is raising eyebrows…and making eyes water.

The clip from the show The Kardashians, was shared on a Kardashian Fan TikTok page and has garnered plenty of feedback.

In the video, Kim K says, “Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. ” She goes on to explain, “She teaches me patience.”

US socialite Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West arrive to attend the collection show for Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall – Winter 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video, North West, 10, is then seen taking a bite out of what appears to be a full, raw onion.

“Can you eat it like that?” asks Kim. “This is what she does people, she eats veggies like apples.”

North then offers her mom a bite, who politely declines.

The video has received more than 19,000 comments.

One viewer said, “She didn’t even peel the crispy brown outer peal her eyes aren’t watering? I have a few more questions😂”

For another viewer, the moment reminded them of the movie ‘The Grinch’ who also takes a bite out of a raw onion. And, another joked that the raw onion may be the ticket to a long life.

“North about to live to a hundred eating an onion like that. 😳”

You can find the draw-dropping and eye-watering moment video, here.