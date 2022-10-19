CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians season is over, but there’s always ice cream to help pull one out of this baseball depression.

And Mason’s Creamery in Ohio City plans to not just offer ice cream and Korean corn dogs Thursday, but also a chance to meet Guardians player Steven Kwan.

The shop announced Kwan is planning to help scoop ice cream for fans from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“No rest for the weary,” the creamery explained on Twitter.

The team lost to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series Tuesday night.

Mason’s Creamery, which offers unique flavors along with dairy free options, is located at 4401 Bridge Avenue.