Eat $2 tacos during Cleveland Taco Week, coming to a restaurant near you in May

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And the upcoming Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out.

Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses. (Is your mouth watering yet?) The event offers you a way to cheaply try out tacos of many kinds for just $2 a piece at participating local restaurants from May 17-23. However, customers are required to order at least three tacos.

Participating restaurants, so far, are as follows:

49 Street Tavern

Academy Tavern Food & Liquor

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance

Barrio

Blue Habanero

Bomba

The Foundry

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Salted Dough

Sol

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Tacologist

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

The week, back for the second time, is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Burger Week. Expect more restaurants to be added to the list as the event nears. While everyone is allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.

Event passports are not yet available, but during the week, participants can get their passports stamped every time they hit up a restaurant. Get at least 5 stamps and you can enter to win up to $250 in gift cards.

Find out more about the taco-themed week right here.