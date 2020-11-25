Eastlake police warn businesses about thefts and break-ins

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Eastlake police are investigating several thefts and a break-in.

According to police, Monday night suspects broke into an auto shop on Lakeland Blvd.

Several cars parked at the shop were broken into as well.

Police believe the same suspects tried to steal a car and a trailer on E. 361st St. a short time later.

Police want to warn businesses in the area to secure everything they can and to make sure they have working surveillance cameras.

If you see anything that can help police, call (440)951-1400.

