Eastlake police remind drivers to move over after 2 cruisers hit during freeway stop

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Eastlake police reported that traffic on Route 2 westbound was down to one open lane around noon, following an accident that involved two cop cruisers and two other vehicles.

While no one was injured in the crash, police did share photos of the cruisers hit in the incident.

Police took to Facebook to offer a “chilling reminder” to drivers of the importance of getting over into another lane when vehicles are seen stopped on the side of a road:

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in this incident, and Eastlake police continue to investigate.

