Eastlake police called to bizarre accident

EASTLAKE (WJW) Eastlake police were called to an unusual accident Monday.

A truck was found standing up along side Brook Drive, after rolling down the hill and coming to a complete stop near powerlines.

The power was temporarily shut off and the truck was removed with minimal damage. No one was hurt.

Police say the truck was either not fully into gear or slipped out of gear which caused it to roll down the hill.

