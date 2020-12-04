Eastlake police asking for public’s help locating 28-year-old woman reported missing

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Eastlake police are currently looking for a missing 28-year-old woman.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Courtney Kinkoph was last seen very early this morning on Vine St. and officers want to make sure she is OK.

She was wearing black leggings and a black leather jacket. She is 5’5″, weighs 120 pounds, has green eyes and dyed black hair. She has circle tattoos on both sides of her face.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Eastlake PD at 440-951-1400.

