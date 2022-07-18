EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Eastlake is temporarily closing bathrooms at one popular park after recent issues with vandalism.

Over the weekend, it appears someone heavily misused the toilet paper at a public bathroom at the Miracle League of Lake County’s baseball field and playground (35200 Vine Street), and this isn’t the first time the space has been left messy.

“Due to more issues this past weekend, the bathrooms will only be open for ML games until further notice,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The Eastlake Police Department is reportedly investigating the incidents.

See photos of the toilet paper-filled toilets and sinks right here.