EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — School districts across Northeast Ohio are coming up with new and creative ways to celebrate their seniors.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel or postpone their traditional graduation ceremonies, which were scheduled for this month.

On Friday night, Eastlake North High School organized a special parade for its class of 2020. They wanted to recognize their accomplishments.

**More on the State of Ohio's graduation recommendations**

