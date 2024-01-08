EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Longtime Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley has died.

The city confirmed the news to FOX 8 Monday.

Dennis Morley, Courtesy: City of Eastlake

Morley died Sunday “after a short battle with an aggressive cancer,” the city said in a statement.

Morley was mayor for the last 10 years in Eastlake and served on the city council prior to that.

“He absolutely loved serving as the mayor of such a great community,” Eastlake administrators told FOX 8.

Morley leaves behind two daughters.

“Everyone that knew him knows his first concern while he fought, was for his two amazing daughters,” the city shared.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Further details on his diagnosis have not been shared.